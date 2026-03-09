Scrap anti-Vijay SOP for events, urges TVK; plans stir on March 12

TVK general secretary N Anand said the proposed caste survey was essential to strengthen proportional representation and ensure equitable social justice in governance.



"We urge the DMK government to immediately issue a GO to undertake a caste-based survey, which is crucial to strengthening proportional representation," Anand said.



The TVK further accused the government of attempting to politically target the party through newly introduced guidelines for political parties, alleging that the measures were aimed at restricting the public outreach programmes of TVK president Vijay.



"Under the guise of issuing guidelines for political parties, the State government has framed undemocratic rules driven by political bias to obstruct and dilute the public interaction programmes of our party president," Anand said, demanding that the guidelines be withdrawn.

To press these demands, the party has announced protest demonstrations across Tamil Nadu.



"A massive protest will be held at 10 am on March 12 in all district headquarters across Tamil Nadu. Party functionaries and cadre are requested to participate without fail," Anand added.