SCR to convert seven trains to LHB rakes; passengers concerned over sharp cut in sleeper coaches

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the conversion of seven trains from conventional rakes to Linke-Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes between January 13 and 17, coinciding with the Pongal festival, in a move to enhance passenger safety and comfort, although passengers have raised concerns over a steep reduction in sleeper-class accommodation.

Train No. 17235/17236 SMVT Bengaluru–Nagercoil–SMVT Bengaluru Express currently operates with 11 sleeper coaches, four three-tier AC coaches, two two-tier AC coaches, three unreserved coaches and one luggage-cum-brake van.

Train No. 17210/17209 Kakinada Town–SMVT Bengaluru–Kakinada Town Seshadri Express runs with 11 sleeper-class coaches, five three-tier AC coaches, two two-tier AC coaches and two general coaches.

LHB coaches have higher seating capacity: 52 berths in two-tier AC, 72 in three-tier AC, 80 in sleeper class and 100 seats in general second class.

With the introduction of LHB rakes, both trains will be standardised to two two-tier AC coaches, seven three-tier AC coaches, six sleeper-class coaches, four general second-class coaches, one disabled-friendly second-class coach and one luggage-cum-brake van.

A press release from Southern Railway noted that LHB conversion aims to improve safety and comfort. However, commuters have pointed out that the sharp reduction in sleeper coaches will compel many to shift to costlier AC classes.

The same reduction pattern will be implemented in five more trains: Train No. 56305/56310 Nagercoil–Thiruvananthapuram North–Nagercoil Unreserved Passenger, Train No. 17652/17651 Kacheguda–Chengalpattu–Kacheguda Express, Train No. 17644/17643 Kakinada Port–Chengalpattu–Kakinada Port Circar Express, Train No. 17653/17654 Kacheguda–Puducherry–Kacheguda Express and Train No. 17655/17656 Kakinada Port–Puducherry–Kakinada Port Express.

These trains, which currently run with 11 or 12 sleeper-class coaches, will now operate with only six sleeper coaches under the new composition.

“Central Railway recently reduced sleeper coaches in the Mumbai–Chennai train after LHB conversion. Now SCR has also joined the list by cutting sleeper coaches from 11 or 12 to just six. The rake standardisation policy needs an urgent review,” said rail enthusiast Naveen Chander.

Passengers fear that reducing sleeper-class accommodation will make affordable long-distance travel more difficult. A sleeper ticket is significantly cheaper than AC classes, and passengers may now be compelled to pay nearly three times more for three-tier AC and about four times more for two-tier AC.