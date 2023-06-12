Begin typing your search...

Schools reopen for classes 6-12 today, Min welcomes students 

Anbil Mahesh on Monday welcomed the students returning from the summer vacation at Jaigopal Garodia Government Girls Higher Secondary School

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|12 Jun 2023 4:17 AM GMT
Schools reopen for classes 6-12 today, Min welcomes students 
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: After a month-long summer vacation, schools for students of Classes 6 to 12 in Tamil Nadu reopened today.

Education Minister Anbil Mahesh on Monday welcomed the students returning from the summer vacation at Jaigopal Garodia Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Virugambakkam, Chennai.

It was announced that schools will be opened for students from Classes 6 to 12 on the 12th (today) and for students from Classes 1 to 5 on the 14th (on Wednesday).

TamilnaduSchools reopen for classes 6-12Education Minister Anbil MaheshJaigopal Garodia Government Girls Higher Secondary School
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X