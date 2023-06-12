Schools reopen for classes 6-12 today, Min welcomes students 

CHENNAI: After a month-long summer vacation, schools for students of Classes 6 to 12 in Tamil Nadu reopened today.

Education Minister Anbil Mahesh on Monday welcomed the students returning from the summer vacation at Jaigopal Garodia Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Virugambakkam, Chennai.

It was announced that schools will be opened for students from Classes 6 to 12 on the 12th (today) and for students from Classes 1 to 5 on the 14th (on Wednesday).