    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Oct 2025 9:05 AM IST
    Schools issued SOPs for rains, says TN Minister Anbil
    CHENNAI: Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday said that precautionary measures have been issued to ensure the safety of students and staff during the ongoing rainy season.

    Speaking to reporters, Poyyamozhi stated that teachers have been instructed to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) during periods of heavy rainfall.

    "Usually, during the rainy season, teachers in schools are given instructions on SOPs -- for instance, if water stagnates, they must contact the nearby Public Works Department (PWD) officer to drain it using a motor; and if there are borewells, they should be properly covered," he said.

    He added that orders have been issued to conduct inspections in schools to identify and rectify any electrical leakages to prevent accidents.

    The minister further said that District Collectors across the state have been authorised to declare holidays for schools depending on the intensity of rainfall and local conditions.

    DTNEXT Bureau

