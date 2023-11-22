Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal to remain closed due to rain

CHENNAI: Following heavy downpour, holiday has been declared for schools in Puducherry and Karaikal on Wednesday (22.11.2023).

Due to the low atmospheric circulation prevailing over the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and adjoining south-west-central Bay of Bengal, the rains have intensified.

The RMC stated that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next two days (22.11.2023- 24.11.2023)