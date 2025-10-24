Schools in 15 TN districts to function on Oct 25 to compensate for holidays

CHENNAI: The Department of School Education has announced that schools in more than 15 districts across Tamil Nadu will function on October 25 (Saturday) to compensate for the holidays declared earlier due to Deepavali and heavy rain, Thanthi TV reported.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier notified October 25 as a working day to make up for the leave on October 21 and 22, when schools remained closed on account of the festival and heavy rain forecast.