Schools, colleges invited to apply for Manjappai Awards 2025

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and Chennai district administration have invited educational institutions to apply for ‘Manjappai Award 2025’ before May 1.

As per a release, to take forward the Meendum Manjappai campaign, the Minister for Environment and Climate Change made an announcement to provide Manjappai Awards on the floor of Legislative Assembly for the financial year 2022-23.

“It will be given to the best 3 schools, 3 colleges and 3 commercial establishments which effectively implement the ban on single-use plastics (SUP) and make their campus free of plastic and encourage the use of alternatives to single-use plastic carry bags and other banned SUPs and to revive the use of traditional eco-friendly alternatives, such as the Manjappai,” the release added.

The first prize will carry a sum of Rs 10 lakh, second prize will be Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh will be issued as third prize. In accordance with the said announcement, TNPCB proposes to honour Manjappai Awards to schools, colleges and commercial establishments, who have made exemplary contribution towards encouraging use of alternatives to Single Use Plastics and implementation of ban through creative initiatives within and outside the premises and make the premises plastic free.

The application formats are available in the District Collectorate and TNPCB websites. “Enclosures of the proposal shall be signed by the individual/Head of Organisation. Two hard copies with a soft copy of the proposal shall be submitted to the District Collector before May 1,” the release added.