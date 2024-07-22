Schools closed in four taluks of Nilgiris amid heavy rains

CHENNAI: Due to heavy rains and strong winds in the Nilgiris district, schools in four talukas, namely Udhagamandalam, Kundah, Coonoor, and Kotagiri, have declared a holiday today. District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya has authorised this decision.

The southwest monsoon rains have intensified in the Nilgiris district, particularly affecting areas such as Kotagiri, Coonoor, Ooty, and their surroundings over the past few weeks. The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning forecasting heavy rains in the Nilgiris today.

In this regard, the official issued a list of precautions to be followed, to avoid untoward incidents. The public is urged to refrain from standing near vehicles, retaining walls, and under trees.

In case of any natural hazards caused by the rains, residents are advised to promptly contact the toll-free number '1077' at the District Collector's office control room.