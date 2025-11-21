School van catches fire in Tirumangalam; 25 students escape unhurt

TIRUMANGALAM: A private school van caught fire while travelling on the Virudhunagar four-lane highway near Kudhiraisarikulam on Thursday morning, and all 25 students escaped unhurt.

The van was on its way to Tirumangalam when smoke was noticed near the diesel tank section, followed by flames. Driver Ravichandran immediately stopped the van, evacuated all the students and moved them to a safe distance.

Within minutes, the fire spread, engulfing the vehicle and disrupting traffic on the four-lane road.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Tirumangalam put out the fire in 15 minutes.

All the students and the driver escaped without injuries. School authorities later arranged an alternative vehicle to take the students to school.

Tirumangalam police have begun an inquiry into the incident.