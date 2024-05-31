School reopening in Tamil Nadu postponed to June 10

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Department has postponed school reopening to June 10 from June 6 as was originally announced.

Though senior officials did not reveal the reason for deferring the reopening of schools, it is widely believed that the rising summer heat has prompted the government to take the decision.

The move came a day after neighbouring Puducherry Union Territory postponed the reopening of schools to June 12 citing the rising temperature.

While this will help students and teachers avoid dealing with the rising temperature, many families will now have to reschedule their return from their natives where they had gone in view of the summer holidays.