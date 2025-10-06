School education department to hold recruitment counselling

CHENNAI: The School Education Department will conduct recruitment counselling for 160 candidates for the vacant posts of assistant at the Department of Elementary Education of the respective district on Monday.

The counselling is being conducted for the candidates who have cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) exam in 2024. With a slew of vacant posts prevailing within the school education department, steps are being taken to fill as many posts through the mandatory TNPSC exam, announced by the TN government, said a department official.

The official added that having assistant posts filled will largely address the overload of work faced by the staff of the department. And, as far as teachers’ vacancies are concerned, the TN government appointed 2,342 new Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) in July.