School Education Department releases guidelines for 'Kala Utsav'

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has released guidelines for conducting 'Kala Utsav' (Art Festival) for the current academic year.

The department has released Rs 15,000 for each district, amounting to an overall Rs 5.70 lakh.

Students in high and higher secondary school, of classes 11 and 12, will engage in cultivating talents that nurture traditional arts, collectively known as 'Kala Utsav'.

The State-level competitions will be conducted till September 25 and National-level events from October 10 to 13. And, the following events will be conducted independently for both male and female students; vocal music, classical music, traditional folk, instrumental music, dance (classical and folk), visual arts, indigenous toys and games, and drama (solo acting).

Participating students who achieve success in the national-level competitions will be awarded the gold medal and trophy worth Rs 25,000, silver medal for second place with Rs 20,000, and a bronze medal for third prize with Rs 15,000, as per the circular from the education department.

The circular from the department added that special incentives will be awarded to participants in each art category.

The State-level competitions will be held in designated locations as per the circular issued at each district by the district education officer.

Subsequently, teachers have been directed to guide and motivate the students to take part in the competition.