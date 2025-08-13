School Education Department issues guidelines for Independence Day celebrations

CHENNAI: The Directorate of School Education has issued a circular to all district primary education officers in the state outlining guidelines for Independence Day celebrations in schools on August 15.

School premises should be decorated with coloured papers and flowers, and the national flag should be hoisted as part of the ceremony, added a Daily Thanthi report.

Panchayat council administrators, members of Parents’ Teachers Associations, and patrons should be invited to participate.

The use of plastic national flags has been prohibited, and the circular mentions that the flag should not be hoisted upside down or in a torn condition.