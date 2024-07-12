School boy abducted for Rs 2 cr ransom in Madurai, rescued

MADURAI: A Class 7 boy from a private school in Madurai was allegedly abducted by a gang, who demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore. The incident occurred under the limits of SS Colony Police in the city. The gang was said to have abducted the boy on knifepoint after intercepting an auto-rickshaw in which the boy was proceeding to the school. Inquiries by police revealed that the boy’s mother Mythili Rajalakshmi received a call demanding Rs 2 crore as ransom and threatened to kill him if not paid within 30 minutes. CoP J Loganathan said the boy’s mother in wake of the abduction, dialed emergency numbers 100 and sought police help to search and rescue her son. The gang after learning police was behind them left the boy near Nagamalai Pudukottai and fled the scene. The Commissioner said the boy’s mother borrowed money from a person (suspect), who was repeatedly demanding her to pay back the money.