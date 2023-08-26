Scheme rolls out smoothly in integrated Vellore, T’malai

VELLORE: The Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme in integrated Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts was a success going by the responses from parents, teachers and officials. Everything went without a hitch on Friday due to three state level trials.

So elated were officials that many started thinking loudly about the possibility of a supper scheme, which would provide immense benefit to students. As one official said, “We now have the CM’s breakfast scheme and the noon meal scheme which ensures children two meals a day. As most children roam around after school, keeping them back for special classes and providing them a supper by 6 or 7 pm will have immense benefits.”

On Friday, the district officials went extra mile to stand out from others in implementation. In Tirupattur, all the 32,926 beneficiaries got silver plants and tumblers due to the efforts of Collector D Baskara Pandian. At the primary school at Rajavoor in Kandli panchayat union, school head Indira, arranged for a special cultural programme for the beneficiaries on the occasion. At Natrampalli, town panchayat BJP ward councillor L Gurusev, joined the scheme to serve food to the children.

In Tiruvannamalai, Minister EV Velu, in Ranipet, Minister R Gandhi and in Vellore, Minister Duraimurugan served food to the kids.