Stalin inaugurates expansion of Breakfast Scheme in Nagapattinam

CHENNAI; Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday inaugurated the expansion of the CM breakfast scheme at a school in Thirukkuvalai, Nagapattinam district.

The CM served food to the students studying in the school and also had breakfast with them.

As per the Daily Thanthi report, about 17 lakh students studying in 31,108 government schools are set to benefit from the scheme. Under the scheme, each student of a government primary school will now get 100 ml sambar with vegetables and 150 to 200 grams of food. The breakfast will be provided at least twice a week with millets available in the local markets and students will be served food from 8 am to 8.50 am.

Dishes like Rava Upma, Vermicili Upma, Rice Upma, Pongal (Rava/Ven Pongal), Wheat Rava Upma, sambar (vegetable) are recommended to be served to students. Sweets like Rava and Semiya Kesari are to be served on Fridays.

The TN CM has insisted that the cooked food should be served to the students only after the School Management Committee has tested and tasted the quality of the food. State, district, and school-level committees have been set up to monitor and ensure that breakfast is cooked and served in a clean and quality manner.

The CM breakfast scheme was launched by Stalin for students of Class I to V in government schools on CN Annadurai's 115th birth anniversary on September 15 (last year) at Aadhimoolam Corporation Primary School in Madurai.