Scare prank consumes life of Coimbatore college student

CHENNAI: In yet another case of campus horror, a Coimbatore college student unable to overcome the mental trauma and fear caused by the scare prank played on him by his collegemates, committed suicide at his house in Tirupur on Saturday.

According to sources, V Sathyanarayanan (21), a resident of Pachayappan Nagar in Tirupur, was a third-year student at a private college in Coimbatore. He had visited home on Friday as his birthday was on Saturday.

As Sathyanarayanan did not come out for a long time on Saturday, his family members, who grew suspicious, broke open the door and were shocked to find Sathyanarayanan hanging from the ceiling.

On information, a team from Nalloor police station reached the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the Tirupur Government Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the police secured the WhatsApp message sent to his professors, relatives and a few friends in which Sathyanarayanan had said that he was frightened after a ‘scare’ prank played on him by his college mates and was not able to come out of it.

Police investigations revealed that three students in the name of a prank had scared the boy resulting in his suicide on his birthday.

In a quick follow-up action, the college administration suspended three students who were involved in the prank, while the police have registered a case of suspicious death. The college management had also called the parents of the three students and informed them about the ‘scare’ prank and the suspension of their wards.