SC verdict on electoral bonds: AIADMK welcomes the verdict

CHENNAI: Welcoming the constitution bench of the Supreme Court’s verdict on electoral bonds, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, "parties like the AIADMK is being suppressed due to electoral bonds."

“We did not get any such funds through electoral bonds. We have no such opportunities (to get electoral bonds),” said the AIADMK leader and continued that not only the BJP, even the DMK get funds (through electoral bonds). It should be stopped.

When asked whether the AIADMK party’s stand on SC’s verdict that called the electoral bond as “unconstitutional”, Palaniswami said that the AIADMK welcomes the verdict.

It would help the party like the AIADMK that has been “oppressed and crushed”, he added.