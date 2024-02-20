SC verdict on Chandigarh mayor polls is a warning to BJP: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday dubbed the Supreme Court verdict in the Chandigarh Mayoral election case as a "triumph for integrity and democratic principles" and a warning to the manipulative tactics of the BJP.

Posting a message on micro-blogging site X, Stalin said, "The Hon'ble Supreme Court's ruling in the#Chandigarh Mayor Polls is a beacon of justice and the rule of law. By invoking rarest power under Article 142, the Court has not only upheld fairness but also decisively set aside the electoral malpractice engineered by the Presiding officer."

He added that the "triumph for integrity and democratic principles sends a resounding message of Indian Democracy and a warning to the manipulative tactics of the BJP, ahead of General Elections 2024."



Earlier on Tuesday, in a major development, the Supreme Court declared Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Kuldeep Kumar as the winner of the Chandigarh Mayoral polls.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra quashed the decision by Returning Officer Anil Masih by which be declared BJP candidate Manoj Kumar Sonkar as Chandigarh Mayor on January 30.