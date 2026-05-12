SC to hear TVK MLA's plea against Madras HC order barring him from taking part in floor test

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader C Joseph Vijay on May 10 took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The plea of TVK MLA R Seenivasa Sethupathi, assailing the high court order, was mentioned for urgent listing and hearing on Monday before a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi.

The bench agreed to list the case for hearing on Wednesday.