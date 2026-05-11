Election Commission opposes Periakaruppan’s plea on postal ballot counting

The vacation bench of Justice Victoria Gowri and Justice N Senthilkumar posted the hearing for Tuesday on a plea filed by DMK candidate KR Periakaruppan alleging that a postal ballot belonging to the Tiruppattur constituency in Sivaganga was mistakenly sent to the Tiruppattur constituency near Vellore.

When the matter came up for hearing, a counter affidavit was filed on behalf of the Election Commission of India by Archana Patnaik, Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu. In the affidavit, she stated that the issue regarding the postal ballot was not raised during the counting process and had been brought up only after the election results were declared.

She further submitted that Periakaruppan had not produced any material or supporting document to substantiate such contention, except for a supporting affidavit.