SC seeks Tamil Nadu's response on plea against fresh ban on fishing by purse seine nets

Purse seine fishing is a method that uses a vertical net attached to a vessel to encircle schools of fish in open water.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe termed the issue serious as instead of complying with the court's direction, the state government completely banned it.

"We have seen the order. It's no breeding season order which bans fishing during the specific period.

"We will call your secretary. How can our orders be overreached? File your reply in two weeks," the bench told counsel for the Tamil Nadu government.

Advocate Jaya Sukin, appearing for fishermen from Tamil Nadu, submitted that immediately after the court's order of September 2 which allowed fishing by purse seine nets subject to certain conditions, the state government came out with a notification dated September 9 completely banning such kind of fishing.