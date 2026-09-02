SC frowns upon 'unwritten ban' imposed on Tamil Nadu fishermen on purse seine fishing

Purse seine fishing is a method that uses a vertical net attached to a vessel to encircle schools of fish in open water.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe ruled that the rights and liabilities of the parties will now be governed according to the relevant laws, EEZ Rules, 2025 and the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Rules, 2020.

The bench said laws, rules and regulations addressing the issue of access to the EEZ for fishing using purse seine nets and transiting through the territorial waters of the state have come into force and are operating.

"For effective and efficient implementation of these rules and regulations, it is necessary for the Union and the State to abide by the principle of cooperative federalism. The Union as well as the state administration are the duty bearers not only to implement the respective regulations within their province, but also to ensure that the stakeholders have easy access and efficient clearance of their applications to pursue their fundamental rights under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India, of course subject to reasonable regulations," it said.