    AuthorPTIPTI|13 Oct 2025 11:09 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-10-13 05:52:52  )
    SC orders CBI probe in Karur stampede case, former apex court judge to oversee investigation
    NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a CBI probe into the Karur stampede in which 41 people were killed.

    A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria appointed former apex court judge, Ajay Rastogi, as the head of committee which will monitor the CBI probe.

    The top court on October 10 had reserved its order on a plea filed by Tamil actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and others.

    On Tuesday, the CJI-headed bench agreed to hear BJP leader Uma Anandan's plea challenging the high court order refusing a CBI probe into the September 27 stampede.

    BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, G S Mani, has also filed a petition seeking a CBI probe into the stampede.

    The TVK has sought an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, contending that a fair and impartial probe would not be possible if conducted solely by officers of the Tamil Nadu Police.

    The TVK's plea has objected to the high court constituting a special investigation team (SIT) only with officers of the Tamil Nadu Police. It alleged the possibility of a pre-planned conspiracy by some miscreants that led to the stampede.

    The plea also took exception to the scathing remarks of the high court against the party and the actor-politician that they abandoned the place after the incident and did not express any remorse.

    Earlier, the police said the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants, and blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue for the tragedy.

