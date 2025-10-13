SC order for CBI probe into Karur tragedy is a setback for DMK govt: Union Minister L Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan on Monday said that the Supreme Court’s order transferring the investigation of the Karur tragedy to the CBI has come as a major setback for the DMK government. “The DMK government has received a severe reprimand from the Supreme Court. The truth behind the Karur tragedy will now come to light,” he said in a statement.

Recalling the incident, Murugan noted that 41 people lost their lives in a stampede during a public outreach event conducted by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Karur on September 27, which sent shockwaves across the nation. He alleged that the State government and the police failed in their basic responsibilities, from granting permission and choosing the venue to ensuring crowd safety.

Murugan accused the DMK government of indulging in vindictive propaganda against TVK instead of accepting accountability. “People of Tamil Nadu are outraged by the DMK’s negligent governance and its repeated attempts to suppress opposition voices by denying permissions and adequate security,” he charged.

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s directive to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, the Union Minister said the order had restored people’s faith in justice. “This verdict ensures that the real facts behind the Karur incident will soon be revealed, and those responsible will face the law,” he said.