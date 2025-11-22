SC opinion reminds Guv Ravi of his Constitutional limits: Minister Govi Chezhiaan

TIRUCHY: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Saturday said that Governor RN Ravi must stop withholding Bills passed by the State Assembly following the recent Supreme Court verdict. He asserted that the opinion of the 5-judge Bench, on Presidential reference, has fixed clear limits on the Governor’s role and makes it mandatory to grant assent to bills without prolonged delay.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, at a State government event, the minister said the Supreme Court has categorically ruled that Governors cannot sit forever on Bills without approving legislation passed by the Assembly.

He hit out at the Governor for claiming that if he sits on a Bill without clearance or forwarding to the President, it is deemed as null and void. The top court has come down heavily on Governor Ravi for making such an atrocious statement, Minister Chezhiaan said. “This is a heavy blow to Governors like RN Ravi who have been acting as agents of the BJP ruling the Centre. The Governor must now realise his boundaries and should not stall Bills, especially those related to the appointment of Vice Chancellors or the establishment of new universities,” Chezhiaan said.

He added that Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier clarified that the SC 5-judge Bench's opinion in the Presidential reference reinforces the supremacy of state legislatures and prevents Governors from interfering with the legislative process. “Governors have been undermining the sovereignty of the non-BJP ruled states (through Governors). The apex court has now made it the Governor's constitutional duty to act on Bills. The Governors must act accordingly (referring to the top court's opinion),” he remarked.

Chezhiaan further informed that celebrations marking Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s birthday are being held for 48 days from November 6 to January 1. The events include the distribution of welfare assistance and various competitions for school students.