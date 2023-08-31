SC Collegium recommends 5 judges as permanent judges of MHC

CHENNAI: The Collegium of the Supreme Court recommended the names of five Additional Judges, for appointment as permanent Judges of the Madras High Court (MHC).

Justice A A. Nakkiran, Justice Nidumolu Mala, Justice S. Sounthar, Justice Sunder Mohan, and Justice Kabali Kumaresh Babu are named as the permanent judges of the MHC by the Collegium.

In a notification released by the Supreme Court on Thursday, said that the Chief Minister and the Governor of Tamil Nadu have concurred in the recommendation initiated by the Collegium for the appointment of permanent judges.

The Committee of two judges (Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sanjiv Khanna) of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India (D Y Chandrachud has assessed the judgments of the named five additional Judges, read the notification.

"We have consulted a judge of the Supreme Court conversant with the functioning of the Madras High Court with a view to ascertain the suitability of the above Additional Judges for being appointed as permanent judges", said the notification.

We have scrutinized the material placed on record and having considered all aspects of the matter and on an overall consideration the Collegium has come to the view that the five judges are fit and suitable for being appointed as permanent judges, read the notification.

The Collegium also said that the five judges will be appointed as permanent judges of the Madras High Court against the existing vacancies.