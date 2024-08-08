Begin typing your search...

SC boy injured in caste clash among school students in Tirunelveli; six held

The injured student was admitted to the Radhapuram Government Hospital.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Aug 2024 1:27 PM GMT
Representative Image (File)

CHENNAI: A Class 12 student belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community was attacked during a clash between students at a private school in Valliyur, Tirunelveli district, according to Thanthi TV.

Based on a complaint by him, six students appeared in the juvenile court in connection with the assault. Reportedly, the son of a police inspector was not present at court.

Further details are awaited.

Online Desk

