SC boy injured in caste clash among school students in Tirunelveli; six held

CHENNAI: A Class 12 student belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community was attacked during a clash between students at a private school in Valliyur, Tirunelveli district, according to Thanthi TV.

The injured student was admitted to the Radhapuram Government Hospital.

Based on a complaint by him, six students appeared in the juvenile court in connection with the assault. Reportedly, the son of a police inspector was not present at court.

Further details are awaited.