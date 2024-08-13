'Savukku' Shankar detained under Goondas Act again

MADURAI: Controversial YouTuber 'Savukku Shankar' was again detained under the Goondas Act, this time in connection with the case about possessing ganja.

The decision came merely two days after being pulled up by the Madras High Court for his preventive detention, which the court then quashed.

Based on the recommendation from Superintendent of Police R Shiva Prasad, Theni Collector RV Shajeevana ordered him to be placed under preventive detention, sources said.

Shankar is lodged in Madurai Central Prison. The YouTuber, who has been in the regime’s crosshairs for quite some time, was accused of possessing ganja.

On May 4, the Palanichettipatti police in Theni district booked Shankar and two of his associates under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotic Substances (NDPS) Act. On the same day, a special team from Coimbatore police arrested Shankar in Theni in another case after he was charged with making derogatory remarks against women police personnel.

When it quashed his preven- tive detention, the Madras High Court bench was scathing in its criticism noting that individual freedom cannot be clamped as per the whims and fancies of the State.

However, the authorities seem unrelenting in their pursuit to ensure that the controversial YouTuber would remain in police custody for some more days.

