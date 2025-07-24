Save your kidneys, govt is with racketeers, EPS warns public

TIRUCHY: Beware while going to hospitals as your body parts would go missing, and the kidney racket is yet another example, the Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Wednesday.

Addressing a rally of ‘Makkalai Kappom Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ at Pattukkottai in Thanjavur, Palaniswami said the AIADMK after forming the government in 2026, the women would receive sarees during Deepavali and Pongal package along with Rs 2,500 to each family.

“But the DMK did not give any package for the Pongal festival,” he claimed.

Slamming that the kidney theft took place in Namakkal, Palaniswami said that the officials identified that the kidney scam took place at a private hospital in Perambalur owned by DMK MLA and in another hospital in Tiruchy .

“These hospitals have been found to be misusing the Organ Transplantation Act 1994 and the license for surgery has been cancelled for the welfare of the people,” he said.

He claimed that the people who go to the hospitals lose their organs, and the state government has been sitting idle without initiating any action.

“If you go with your leg, you will lose your leg. If you go with life, you will lose your life as there are no proper medical officers and medicines,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, he said that the Karnataka government has decided to construct a dam across Mekedatu, but the state government is not initiating any steps to prevent it.

“You can take up this issue with the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and initiate steps to speak to the Congress ruled Karnataka and drop the proposal,” he said.

Pointing out that the VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan’s suggestion to EPS to save the party from the BJP, EPS said that the VCK was gradually swallowed by DMK, and the VCK chief should concentrate on that.

“VCK was not permitted to organise a conference initially in Tiruchy, and Thiruma must remember the incident before advising us,” EPS said, and added that the AIADMK will form the government by securing 210 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.