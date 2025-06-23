Save TN farmers like Karnataka did: Anbumani Ramadoss to state government

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the Karnataka government has taken measures to safeguard mango farmers from plummeting procurement prices, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to take similar steps to save farmers in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the Karnataka government and the central government have decided to jointly procure 2.5 lakh tonnes of mangoes from the farmers and provide Rs. 4,000 per tonne as incentive. "The decision was taken following initiatives taken by chief minister Siddaramaiah including writing a letter to union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Due to this, thousands of farmers in Karnataka will be benefitted," he pointed out.

He added that while the farmers in Karnataka are saved, farmers in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem, which are closer to the neighbouring state, are still suffering. "Due to lack of procurement, mangoes are being dumped in lakes and roadsides. But, the government remains a spectator without any guilt. It is the responsibility of state governments to help the farmers when they are in distress.

Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are doing their duties. In Andhra Pradesh, the government bears Rs. 4,000 per tonne while procuring juice factories and in Karnataka, farmers will get Rs. 4,000 per tonnes since procurement has been guaranteed," he said.

Recalling his earlier statement in which he urged the government to organize talks with farmers and juice factory owners to ensure fair procurement prices, Anbumani alleged that the government did not act on the request.

"The government held talks only with the owners of juice factories and promised fair procurement prices on June 20. But, there is no significant procurement from the factories during the last 4 days. Only 40 per cent of the crops have been harvested. If the remaining crops are harvested, the situation will become worse. So, the government should ensure procurement of mangoes and Rs. 4,000 per tonne as incentive. Also, compensation of Rs. 30,000 acre should be provided to already affected farmers," he demanded.