Save SIR from ruling party's manipulation, D Jayakumar urges EC

CHENNAI: The AIADMK staged a protest near the Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, levelling allegations of irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The demonstration, led by former Minister D Jayakumar, accused the ruling DMK of deploying its party workers to manipulate the process.

Jayakumar targeted Chennai Corporation Commissioner and Electoral Officer Kumaragurubaran, alleging he was acting in a "biased manner." The AIADMK leader appealed to the official to strictly adhere to the Election Commission's rules, without fear of local DMK ministers. He warned that any officials supporting the ruling party's "unethical approach" would face consequences once the AIADMK returns to power.

Speaking to reporters, Jayakumar clarified that his party's opposition to the SIR process was independent and not linked to its alliance with the BJP. He claimed that while the AIADMK desires a foolproof electoral list, the DMK is deliberately attempting to "block the process." The SIR, which began on November 4, has been met with staunch opposition and active intervention from the DMK and its allies, turning it contentious with the opposition.