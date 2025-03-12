Sathyamangalam four-lane will ruin green cover for green corridor: Ryots

COIMBATORE: Farmers on Tuesday protested against the proposed four-lane Coimbatore-Sathyamangalam green field corridor road project, objecting to its execution through lush green farmlands.

They gathered in protest in Coimbatore before the special land acquisition office at Red Fields against the road project that starts from Kurumbapalayam and runs through Annur, Sathyamangalam, Bannari, Dhimbam ghat road till Hasanur on the Tamil Nadu–Karnataka border for a distance of 96 km.

Works are underway to acquire 649 acres for the greenfield project to be implemented at a cost of Rs 640 crore.

Farmers are opposing the project as the road passes through fertile farmlands in Coimbatore and Erode districts.

With the implementation of Athikadavu-Avinashi water scheme, farmers say they have begun cultivation of ground nuts, turmeric, sugarcane, and plantain crops due to availability of adequate water.

“Acquiring our fertile farm lands will lead to loss of livelihood. Instead of a new project, the existing road itself could be widened and flyovers can be planned in places of requirement,” claimed farmers.

Officials of the NH department held talks with farmers and assured to take up their demands to senior authorities.