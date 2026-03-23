Sathankulam custodial deaths verdict exposes ‘falsehoods’, says Minister S Ragupathi

In a statement, the Minister noted that the Madurai Additional Sessions Court on Monday had, after six years, convicted nine police personnel in the 2020 custodial deaths of a father-son duo, P Jayaraj and J Bennix, in Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district.

Describing the case as one of the most brutal instances of police violence in the State, he said the incident followed closely on the heels of the Thoothukudi police firing, in which 13 persons were killed, and had triggered widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu and beyond. The deaths of Jayaraj and Bennix had drawn national and global condemnation, comparable to international reactions following the killing of George Floyd in the United States, he said.