Sathankulam case: All nine cops convicted for 2020 custodial killing of father and son

The court also recorded that the duo’s hands were tied up while they were repeatedly assaulted, with the CBI chargesheet stating they were beaten at 10-minute intervals through the night on a table. One of the police personnel reportedly even remarked that they could get "practice in beating" with the duo.

On June 19, 2020, Jeyaraj (59) and his son Bennix (31) were picked up by the Sathankulam police on the allegation that they had kept their mobile phone shop open beyond the permissible hours during the lockdown. The duo were then allegedly subjected to brutal assault at the police station throughout the night and remanded to the sub-jail in Kovilpatti the following day.