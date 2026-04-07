Sathankulam custodial death: Noose for 9 Sathan cops

Court calls case ‘rarest of rare’

Delivering the verdict, First Additional District and Sessions Judge G Muthukumaran classified the case as the rarest of rare, observing that those entrusted with protecting the public had committed a crime that shook the collective conscience of society.

“The two unarmed men were illegally kept in police custody, stripped naked — the son in front of the father and the father in front of the son — and inspector S Sridhar along with nine police personnel brutally assaulted and tortured them without any mercy,” the judge said.

The injuries on the bodies of the father and son and the post-mortem video recordings were blood-curdling, said judge Muthukumaran, adding that the torture that they inflicted on the victims reflected their brutal mindset.

The Supreme Court and High Courts have already issued various guidelines on how the police should treat the public, including those in custody during investigation. But this case was an example that the police do not follow these guidelines properly, said the judge, noting the example of the death of B Ajith Kumar, a security guard at the Madapuram temple, in police custody.