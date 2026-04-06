Tamil Nadu: Death penalty for all nine cops in 2020 Sathankulam custodial deaths case

The convicts Sridhar, Raghuganesh, Murugan, Balakrishnan, Muthuraj, Chelladurai, Thoman Francis, Samudurai, and Veyilmuthu have been awarded the death penalty. Sridhar has also been awarded a Rs 15 lakh penalty.

The case pertains to the brutal custodial deaths that shocked the state and drew widespread public outrage. After a detailed trial and examination of evidence, the court found the accused guilty of the heinous crime.