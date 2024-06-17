Sasikala already ‘given exit,’ no scope for entry again: AIADMK

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Monday said VK Sasikala, confidante of late party matriarch J Jayalalithaa has already been ‘given exit’ and ruled out the scope for her re-entry.

Jayakumar, a former state minister, dismissed her accusation of caste politics against the party as ‘cheap propaganda’ and said it will not have any impact.

Speaking to reporters, Jayakumar, when asked about Sasikala’s assertion, recalled her taking a stand in 2021 of ‘staying away from politics.’ Also, he recalled her expulsion, along with her relatives from the party in 2011 when Jayalalithaa was the party chief.

About a decade ago, only Sasikala (not her relatives) was readmitted into the party by Jayalalithaa after she tendered a letter of regret. “What did she say in 2021? she said she will stay away from politics.”

Furthermore, Jayakumar said: “She is not a member of AIADMK. She has nothing to do with the party and she says she has made an entry. You (Sasikala) have already been given the exit and how can you make an entry? To a related question, he said, “it is not possible as the people and party workers do not accept it.” On her accusation of ‘caste politics’ in AIADMK under Edappadi Palaniswami, the senior leader dismissed it as ‘cheap propaganda’ and asserted it will not have any impact on people and cadres. The party transcended barriers such as caste and religion ensuring equality for all.

To a question on expelled AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam’s call for ‘unification’ in the wake of the recent electoral drubbing, he reiterated the allegation of anti-party activities against him and said the former Chief Minister failed in his bid to cause confusion within the party. People and cadres will not accept him, an ‘opportunist.’ The AIADMK will not align with the BJP even if that party’s state unit chief K Annamalai was changed by the party’s top leadership, he said.

Reacting to Sasikala’s remark, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on the night of June 16 said she had nothing to do with the party.

On Sunday, Sasikala had said that it cannot be thought that the AIADMK is decimated in view of its poll debacle as her ‘entry has begun,’ and vowed to usher in Amma’s rule by winning the 2026 Assembly polls.