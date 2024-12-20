Saptagiri Express halts at Tiruvallur for over an hour after train driver falls ill

CHENNAI: The Saptagiri Express which was bound for Chennai from Tirupati to Chennai delayed for over an hour after the train driver, Yukendran, suddenly fell ill, said a Daily Thanthi report.

At around 9 pm, the train made an unexpected stop at the third platform of the Tiruvallur railway station after Yukendran experienced severe abdominal pain and started vomitting.

Railway officials were informed and the driver was transferred to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital by ambulance, the report added.

Meanwhile, several passengers who got frustrated by the halt got off the train and boarded suburban trains to reach Chennai Central.

After the delay, another driver, Kaliyarasan, took charge of the train and drove towards Chennai at 10:15 pm, over an hour after the initial stop.