Sankaraiah's last rites to be held on Thursday

CHENNAI: CPM's R Velmurugan has informed that the deceased freedom fighter and veteran Communist leader Sankaraiah's last rites would take place on Thursday.

He added that the leader's mortal remains would be taken to his residence in Chromepet at 12 PM. His mortal remains would be taken to the CPM state committee office at 3 PM to pay respects.

CPM leader and freedom fighter N Sankaraiah (102) breathed his last on Wednesday at a private hospital in Chennai. He was reported to have been admitted due to fever, cold and breathing difficulties.