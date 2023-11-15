Begin typing your search...

Sankaraiah's last rites to be held on Thursday

His mortal remains would be taken to the CPM state committee office at 3 PM to pay respects.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 Nov 2023 6:40 AM GMT
Sankaraiahs last rites to be held on Thursday
X

CPM leader and freedom fighter N Sankaraiah

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: CPM's R Velmurugan has informed that the deceased freedom fighter and veteran Communist leader Sankaraiah's last rites would take place on Thursday.

He added that the leader's mortal remains would be taken to his residence in Chromepet at 12 PM. His mortal remains would be taken to the CPM state committee office at 3 PM to pay respects.

CPM leader and freedom fighter N Sankaraiah (102) breathed his last on Wednesday at a private hospital in Chennai. He was reported to have been admitted due to fever, cold and breathing difficulties.

Tamil NaduCPM's R Velmuruganfreedom fighterFreedom fighterveteran CPM leaderN SankaraiahCPMpolitical partiesCPM leaderCommunist Party of IndiaMarxistMadras Students organizationMadurai Students UnionTamil Nadu legislative assemblyMadurai West constituencyMadurai East constituencymortal remainspay respects
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X