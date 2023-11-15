CPM leader N Sankaraiah passes away

CHENNAI: Freedom fighter and veteran CPM leader N Sankaraiah passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital. He was 102.

His mortal remains will be kept at the CPI(M) Office and later taken to his residence.

He was admitted to a private hospital on Monday in Chennai following complaints of cold, fever and difficulty to breathe.

According to a CPM statement, he experienced a drop in oxygen saturation levels on Monday.

On Tuesday, he showed signs of recovery but his condition deteriorated and passed away on Wednesday morning, said a CPM leader.

Leaders of various political parties condole the death of the CPM leader.

He was one of the founding members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). N Sankaraiah was one of the founders of Madras Students organization and was elected Secretary of Madurai Students Union. He was elected to Tamil Nadu legislative assembly twice from the Madurai West constituency in 1967 and from Madurai East constituency in 1977 and 1980.