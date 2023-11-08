Sankaraiah doctorate row: Ponmudy to boycott TNOU convocation ceremony

CHENNAI: Lodging his protest over Governor RN Ravi not conferring honorary doctorate to Communist leader Sankaraiah for his contribution to the Indian freedom struggle, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy has decided not to attend the Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) convocation ceremony.

The Minister is continuing his symbolic protest after taking a similar stance of skipping the recently held convocation ceremony of Madurai Kamarajar University.

Governor RN Ravi was hauled over the coals by his detractors as he denied to confer an honorary doctorate to the Communist leader.

Ponmudy while boycotting MKU convocation reacted saying that the Governor dislikes people who speak for social justice and economic equality. He then advised the governor to ask someone who Sankaraiah is.