Sancraft to invest Rs 400 cr in major expansion plans in TN

CHENNAI: The Sancraft Industries Private Limited announced a major expansion plan in Tamil Nadu with a proposed investment of Rs 400 crore and the creation of 3,500 new jobs over the next five years.

"Tamil Nadu has built one of India’s strongest electronics ecosystems with deep supply chains, skilled talent and an industry-friendly environment. Our expansion plan is a commitment to this growth story," said Amit Gupta, managing director, Sancraft Industries.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the TN Rising conclave in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The home-grown electronics component manufacturer, based in Oragadam, Kancheepuram, will scale up its manufacturing footprint and strengthen its Technology and Design capabilities to serve India’s fast-growing mobile and telecom electronics sectors.

The expansion includes adding significant new capacities in enclosures and electromechanical parts manufacturing, increasing R&D efforts in new technologies and innovation, and creating additional production floor space in Tamil Nadu to meet future customer demand.