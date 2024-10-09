Samsung workers continue protest despite police restrictions in Sunguvarchatram

CHENNAI: Despite police resorting to arrest leaders of CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) and Samsung India Workers' Union during the night hours on Tuesday, several Samsung employees dared the police restrictions and gathered at the protest site in Sunguvarchatram, near Samsung factory, on Wednesday.

Police held protesting employees including CITU state president A Soundararajan and district secretary Muthukumar. The employees will be locked in marriage halls.

Moreover, the police also removed the temporary tent erected at the protest site, which is a privately owned property.

Also read: Return to work, don’t lose wages: TRB Rajaa appeals to striking Samsung workers

"The protest is continuing for 31 days. The police filed fabricated cases against the protestors and arrested 10 employees. The arrests were made to terrorize the remaining employees. The police have no right to remove the tent from the private land. This is police highhandedness," CITU state president A Soundararajan said.

Also read: Stir in coalition as DMK allies back striking Samsung workers

Alleging that the actions are equivalent to state terrorism, Soundararajan demanded answers from Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is also the state home minister.

"During colonial rule, police would do such things. The police are acting the same in democracy. The government should not ask the employees to be slaves," he stated.