Return to work, don’t lose wages: TRB Rajaa appeals to striking Samsung workers

CHENNAI: Seeking to sidestep the issue of registration of the employees' trade union which is the bone of contention between the management and striking workers of Samsung, State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Tuesday appealed to the striking workers to return to work.

Rajaa also assured that the government would also consider the issue of registration of the trade union based on the outcome of the related court case.

Talking to media persons in the company of state finance minister Thangam Thennarasu after the State Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat, Rajaa said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has been paying a great deal of attention to the issue since day one.

Referring to the marathon talks held with the management of the Korean electronics major and the workers, including the CPM-affiliated CITU since the constitution of the three-member ministerial delegation, Rajaa said that the main demand of the striking workers is the registration of the CITU union. "Samsung (management) has accepted most of their demands fully. As far as CITU registration is concerned, it is pending before the court. We will act according to the court order. What can we do when it is pending before the court? The strike is continuing because of just one demand. I leave it to the people to judge how it is fair," the Industries Minister added.

Asserting that it was not right to continue the strike when negotiations were happening to such an extent, minister Rajaa, who detailed the talks held with both parties, said that every day, the employees' families were losing their wages due to the strike.

Wondering if it was fair, the minister sought to know if the families should lose wages for the union's registration. Asking the striking workers to have more faith in the CM and return to work, Rajaa said that all the demands would be considered including the registration of CITU.

"Samsung says it will negotiate with its employees. CITU insists that talks must be held with it. That is the problem. To talk to CITU, the union must be registered. The registration issue is pending before the court. After the verdict we can discuss the issue," the minister said.

Arguing that employees were paid salaries up to Rs 70,000 per month, the minister clarified that it was not right that all are only paid Rs 21,000. "Only one person is paid Rs 21,000 due to poor attendance. Management told us that they could have sacked him, but they retained him on humanitarian grounds. Except that person, everyone is earning more than Rs 30,000 and many are earning up to Rs 70,000,” the minister claimed, and added that Samsung has agreed to fulfil all demands, including the conversion of all 108 buses operated for workers there into AC buses.