Samsung strike: Kanchi police stop buses, pvt vehicles; detain 104 workers heading for protest march

CHENNAI: A group of workers of Samsung factory in Kancheepuram, who were proceeding to the district collectorate to stage a protest march, were detained by the police on Monday.

About 1,500 workers of Samsung factory located near Sunguvarchatram in Kancheepuram district have been on an indefinite strike since September 9 raising several demands, including wage increase, recognition of the CITU union, and the fulfillment of other demands put forth by the Samsung India Workers Union.

With the protest continuing without any resolution in sight, the workers announced that a march would be organised from Rangasamy Kulam to the Kancheepuram district collectorate on Monday.

Following this, the Kancheepuram police began checking all vehicles, including government buses, two and four-wheelers, coming into the town and detained workers wearing Samsung factory uniform.

By 10 am, 104 workers were detained and taken to a marriage hall near Rangaswamy Kulam.