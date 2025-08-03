Salem school student among two killed in head-on bike collision

CHENNAI: Two people, including a government school student, were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Vazhapadi in Salem district on Saturday (August 2) night. One person was seriously injured.

Jeeva (17), son of a construction worker from Veppilaipatti village near Vazhapadi, was a Class 11 student at Vellalagundam Government Higher Secondary School. Around 8 pm, after purchasing groceries, he was riding back home along Mangalapuram Road.

Near the Veppilaipatti Milk Society, in the dark, Jeeva’s bike collided head-on with another bike ridden by Surya (24), also from the same locality. Jeeva sustained severe injuries and died on the way to the Vazhapadi Government Hospital, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Surya and another local resident, Vijayarajan (59), a grill workshop worker who was riding pillion, were also seriously injured. Both were admitted to Salem Government Hospital. However, Vijayarajan succumbed to his injuries around midnight. Surya continues to receive treatment.

The Vazhapadi police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.CHENNAI: Two people, including a government school student, were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Vazhapadi in Salem district on Saturday (August 2) night. One person was seriously injured.

Jeeva (17), son of a construction worker from Veppilaipatti village near Vazhapadi, was a Class 11 student at Vellalagundam Government Higher Secondary School. Around 8 pm, after purchasing groceries, he was riding back home along Mangalapuram Road.

Near the Veppilaipatti Milk Society, in the dark, Jeeva’s bike collided head-on with another bike ridden by Surya (24), also from the same locality. Jeeva sustained severe injuries and died on the way to the Vazhapadi Government Hospital, accoording to a Daily Thanthi report.

Surya and another local resident, Vijayarajan (59), a grill workshop worker who was riding pillion, were also seriously injured. Both were admitted to Salem Government Hospital. However, Vijayarajan succumbed to his injuries around midnight. Surya continues to receive treatment.

The Vazhapadi police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.