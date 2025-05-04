Saiva philosophy not celebrated due to ideological bias, says TN governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Speaking at the sixth International Saiva Siddhanta Conference, jointly organised by the Dharmapuram Adheenam and the Tamil Perayam of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Governor RN Ravi said that treasures of the sect are getting neglected and suspected an ideological bias behind it.

The event also witnessed the presence of JP Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers apart from various religious leaders.

“Saiva Siddhanta is not merely a religious philosophy—it is a profound civilizational force that defines the sacred relationship between the soul, the Divine, and the world. Rooted in devotion, virtue, and the quest for liberation through divine grace, it has deeply shaped Tamil identity and spiritual heritage.

Today, as we witness great strides in medical science, there is a meaningful synergy emerging between science, humanity, and religion—each complementing the other in the service of life and higher truth,” Nadda said.

The Governor said that Saiva Siddhanta should be included in philosophy courses, and texts like the Tirumurai must be recognised as the pinnacle of Tamil literature. Universities must act to preserve and promote them, he said. Saiva Siddhanta should be expanded to a larger canvas and nurtured and conferences like this stimulate intellectual growth, leading to renewed cultural insight, the Governor said.

I appreciate the organisers and scholars and encourage more such initiatives from our academic and spiritual communities, RN Ravi said at the event.

The highlight of the conference is the release of 300 scholarly publications, each shedding new light on the profound spiritual and literary traditions rooted in Saiva Siddhanta.

Eminent academics from India and abroad are presenting papers that explore the philosophical, theological, and cultural dimensions of the sect.