    Sainagar Shirdi Superfast express rescheduled on Dec 18 and 25

    On both those days, the train will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.20 am (Late by 1 hour)

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Dec 2024 5:23 PM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Train no 22601 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Sainagar Shirdi Superfast express scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 10.20 am on December 18 and 25 would be rescheduled due to engineering works in Arakkonam – Jolarpettai section between Vaniyambadi – Kettandapatti stations.

    On both those days, the train will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.20 am (Late by 1 hour), a release issued by Southern Railway said.

    DTNEXT Bureau

