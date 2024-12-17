Sainagar Shirdi Superfast express rescheduled on Dec 18 and 25

CHENNAI: Train no 22601 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Sainagar Shirdi Superfast express scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 10.20 am on December 18 and 25 would be rescheduled due to engineering works in Arakkonam – Jolarpettai section between Vaniyambadi – Kettandapatti stations.

On both those days, the train will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.20 am (Late by 1 hour), a release issued by Southern Railway said.