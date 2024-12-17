Begin typing your search...
Sainagar Shirdi Superfast express rescheduled on Dec 18 and 25
On both those days, the train will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.20 am (Late by 1 hour)
CHENNAI: Train no 22601 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Sainagar Shirdi Superfast express scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 10.20 am on December 18 and 25 would be rescheduled due to engineering works in Arakkonam – Jolarpettai section between Vaniyambadi – Kettandapatti stations.
On both those days, the train will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.20 am (Late by 1 hour), a release issued by Southern Railway said.
