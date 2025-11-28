Saffron noose on AIADMK’s neck, says CPI’s D Raja

NEW DELHI: Commenting on former KA Sengottaiyan’s decision to join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), CPI general secretary D Raja on Thursday criticised the BJP’s growing involvement in Tamil Nadu politics, saying the party is attempting to “manipulate its way” into the State ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Raja said that with elections due in the first quarter of 2026, the BJP is making strategic moves to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu, traditionally dominated by Dravidian parties. “BJP is trying its manipulative ways to gain a foot-hold in the State,” he said.

Referring to the current state of the AIADMK, he noted that the party is in a “confused” phase marked by internal divisions. “There’s a split within the party. One end is with Edappadi Palaniswami. There are many factions. Things are not very clear right now,” he added.

Raja, however, asserted that despite the shifting alliances and political realignments, the DMK-led coalition remains strong.

“One thing is clear: the DMK-led coalition is strong, fighting against the BJP and its allies,” he said.